Like 25 million other Americans (including delayed viewing), my wife and I watched the premiere episode of the new incarnation of “Roseanne.”

I was not a regular viewer of the original “Roseanne,” but I always thought Roseanne Barr was talented and funny from her earliest appearances on Johnny Carson’s show. But the pre-show publicity emphasizing that Roseanne’s character was going to be a supporter of President Trump led us to watch out of curiosity.