Why Sessions Declined to Appoint a Special Counsel -- for Now

A lot of conservatives are upset that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has declinedfor now to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate claims of FBI abuses in surveilling the Trump campaign, and in declining to investigate the Uranium One deal, followed by well over a hundred million dollars of donations to Clinton family-controlled charities by parties benefitting from approval of that sale. CNNfirst broke the story, obtaining a four-page letter that Sessions sent to Senator Grassley, and Representatives Goodlatte and Gowdy, who had requested a special counsel.