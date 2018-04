Can you believe Tucker Carlson, having the temerity to air a segment called “Men in America”? Rachel Dicker, a columnist at Mediaite, certainly can’t. “With each passing week that I watch [the] segment,” writes Dicker, “I wonder more and more what sad and furious planet he descended from to convince his aggrieved audience that they’ve been lied to and put down by The Man, who is definitely A Woman. (And also probably black and gay.)”