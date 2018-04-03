President Trump's Trade War Hits His Voters

Donald Trump’s new tariffs have already grabbed his rural, red-state supporters by their pocketbooks.

Taking a page out of the president’s vengeful politics playbook, China launched its first round of retaliatory tariffs in response to the import duties the president imposed on aluminum and steel on Monday. A list of 128 U.S.-made goods, many of them produced in states that supported Trump in the 2016 general election, are now subject to increased tariffs to the tune of $3 billion. The announcement sent stocks into a free fall, as investors fear an impending trade war.