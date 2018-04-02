McCaskill's Missed Opportunity in Missouri



Hillary Clinton continues to haunt the Missouri Senate race.

Republicans this month pounced on incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill, an early and enthusiastic backer of Clinton's 2016 presidential bid, after the former secretary of state spoke derisively about regions President Trump won in a recent interview. GOP primary front-runner Josh Hawley released an ad that tied McCaskill to Clinton's comments, telling voters, "This is what Claire McCaskill and her 'president' think of you." Missouri Rising, a state-based affiliate of America Rising Squared, used video of Clinton's remarks in an ad as well.