“‘Black Panther’ Proves, Yet Again, That Diversity Sells in Hollywood,” ran a February headline in Forbes. And how: The film has grossed more than $1.2 billion and is now the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time at the domestic box office. And here’s another story about Hollywood successfully reaching out to an underserved audience: “Roseanne Revival Premieres to Massive Ratings,” declared Entertainment Weekly last week.