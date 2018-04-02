5 Reasons Trump Should Get the U.S. Out of Syria

Are U.S. special operations forces and advisers in Syria preparing to pack up their rucksacks and redeploy back home? President Trump suggested as much during a campaign-style rally in Ohio this Thursday, surprising military officers, intelligence officials, and national security advisers who were under the impression that a residual U.S. troop presence would remain in Eastern Syria once the Islamic State was destroyed. The president apparently has something else in mind: “We're coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now — very soon, very soon, we're coming out.”