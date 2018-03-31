John Kasich: Party of One

New YorkOhio governor John Kasich is riding shotgun in a large black SUV that's rolling through midtown Manhattan when he pulls out his smartphone and assumes the role of disc jockey. First up is Lou Reed's Perfect Day, a piano-based melody. I think about my wife when I hear this, Kasich says. Isn't that a beautiful song? He then switches to something more upbeat. Remember this one, Doug? Kasich asks his political aide Doug Preisse, who traveled everywhere with Kasich during his 2016 presidential campaign. Doug is stumped. Bowie! Kasich exclaims before switching songs again halfway through David Bowie's Starman.I've really recorded a lot of good stuff here. How about this one, Doug? Who's this? Kasich asks, as the hand holding the smartphone bounces from side to side to the beat of the new song.