Donald Trump's Afraid of Amazon Because He Doesn't Understand It

Given that Donald Trump is currently juggling a precarious diplomatic situation unfolding on the Korean Peninsula, a sprawling investigation into his inner circle's myriad alleged misdeeds, and lurid revelations about his multiple extramarital affairs that he cannot seem to chase from the headlines, you might be tempted to conclude that the availability of free two-day Prime shipping on a crimson "Make America Great Again" hat would not be among his principal concerns at this time. According to Axios, you would be wrong.