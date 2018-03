Speaking to the Washington Examiner, three former career CIA professionals explained why they energetically endorse President Trump's pick to become the next director of the CIA, Gina Haspel. First up is Mark Kelton, a career CIA operations officer who retired from the agency in 2015. Kelton says he first met Haspel while working on Russia. She came across as a "tremendous professional," Kelton says, "very, very capable and of the highest integrity."