Jay Willis, GQ Magazine March 28, 2018

What Justice Stevens Gets Wrong About 2nd Amendment
Former U.S. Supreme Court justice and forever bow tie enthusiast John Paul Stevens has written an op-ed in today's New York Times in which he calls for the wholesale repeal of the Second Amendment. Stevens expresses admiration for the Parkland teens and the hundreds of thousands of people who participated in last weekend's March for Our Lives, but argues that piecemeal legislation is insufficient, and that "demonstrators should seek more effective and more lasting reform" of the constitutional variety.

 

