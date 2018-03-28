Scalia's Legacy Stronger Than Ever

Over the next few months, the Supreme Court seems poised to deliver a crushing blow to public sector unions, allow more purges that remove eligible voters from the rolls, limit anti-discrimination laws protecting the LBGT community in the name of protecting religious freedom, and uphold the latest version of Trump’s travel ban. And while the court may, for the time being, put the brakes on the most egregious forms of partisan gerrymandering, that result may be short-lived, as rumors recirculate that swing Justice Anthony Kennedy could soon announce his retirement. That would give President Trump the chance to put another judge like deceased Justice Antonin Scalia on the court, creating a more solid five-justice conservative majority.