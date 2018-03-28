Citizenship Question Just Plain Common Sense

The United States — like any sovereign nation — has a right to know who its citizens are. And who, within its borders, is not a citizen.The Trump administration has announced it will include a citizenship status question on the national census that is conducted every 10 years, beginning in 2020.Not a moment too soon. With as many as 11 million illegal immigrants living in America today, the government also has a right to know — as do taxpayers — how many people are illegally residing here.