The Agency That Asked for Less Money

It's not often that the head of a federal agency asks Congress for less money than the agency received the year before. So infrequent is it that one might reasonably assume the circumstance would generate some hint of intellectual curiosity on the part of reporters and politicos. If an agency head is asking for less money, not more, surely his or her reasons must at least be interesting.Last week, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos submitted her agency's budget request to Congress, and her request included substantial funding reductions. DeVos asked for a decrease of $3.6 billion, or 5 percent, to specific department programs; and for an overall decrease of $9 billion, or 13 percent. The department's budget proposal, the secretary remarked to a House subcommittee, eliminates, streamlines, or reduces funding for many discretionary programs that do not address national needs, duplicate other programs, are ineffective, or are more appropriately supported with state, local, or private funds.