Stormy Daniels Scandal Isn't About the Sex

When the news broke in January that U.S. President Donald Trump had allegedly had sex with adult film actress Stephanie Clifford (known professionally as Stormy Daniels), it seemed relatively benign due to the severity of his other controversies. Mr. Trump spent the past year being investigated for Kremlin ties and obstruction of justice, tolerating neo-Nazis, allegedly abusing presidential power to enhance his personal wealth, threatening nuclear war, and generally plunging the U.S. into a toxic mix of chaos and autocracy.