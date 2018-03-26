After a Year, Ivanka and Jared Are Isolated on Kushner Island

For Ivanka Trump, the evening of November 28 was supposed to be the culmination of nearly six months of careful planning, both political and personal. In late June, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had flown to Washington, D.C., for an official state visit with President Donald Trump that included a meet-and-greet with American C.E.O.s, a tour of the Indian-American diaspora in northern Virginia, and a wide-ranging White House conversation that touched on immigration, Pakistan, defense alliances, the changing locus of power in the Indo-Pacific region, and various pleasantries and vagaries surrounding their countries’ strategic relationship. “The two leaders will look to outline a common vision for the partnership that’s worthy of India’s 1.6 billion citizens,” noted Sean Spicer, then the White House press secretary, incorrectly inflating the country’s actual population by nearly 300 million people. Trump and Modi’s meeting was consummated by a gropy man hug. And, as if to further seal their union, before he had even returned to New Delhi, Modi invited Ivanka Trump, 36, to speak at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad that winter.