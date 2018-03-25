AtlantaAre those cracks in the wall? No, not the one the Trump administration continues to insist it'll build whole, even though the $1.3-trillion spending bill famously described in urinal-terms by one Republican allocates spare change as a down payment on a type of non-concrete barrier that's already in use.Rather: The wall manned by Ann Coulter, who cast rotten produce the president's way after he said Friday he would never sign another funding agreement of this kind. Yeah, because you'll be impeached, she tweeted.The wall manned by Jack Posobiec, who said after Trump scribbled his signature to paper that he'd spoken to many high-profile Trump supporters, not one who thinks the GOP will keep the House now.