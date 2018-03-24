Forced Speech

American liberals love the First Amendment's freedom of speech clause. They remember their brave forerunnersâmuckraking journalists, civil rights activists, religious and political dissidentsâand venerate the constitutional right that enabled their eventual vindication. Yet it's striking how often today's most flagrant desecrations of free-speech rights are perpetrated not by right-wing rubes in Southern school districts but by highly educated and allegedly forward-thinking liberal elites.Consider NIFLA v. Becerra, a case that came before the Supreme Court on March 20.The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), a pro-life group, brought the suit in response to a California law called the FACT Act. It requires pro-life pregnancy centersâorganizations that exist to oppose and mitigate the effects of legalized abortionâto post notices that the state provides free and low-cost abortions. The notice reads as follows: