Forced Speech

American liberals love the First Amendment's freedom of speech clause. They remember their brave forerunnersâmuckraking journalists, civil rights activists, religious and political dissidentsâand venerate the constitutional right that enabled their eventual vindication. Yet it's striking how often today's most flagrant desecrations of free-speech rights are perpetrated not by right-wing rubes in Southern school districts but by highly educated and allegedly forward-thinking liberal elites.Consider NIFLA v. Becerra, a case that came before the Supreme Court on March 20.The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), a pro-life group, brought the suit in response to a California law called the FACT Act. It requires pro-life pregnancy centersâorganizations that exist to oppose and mitigate the effects of legalized abortionâto post notices that the state provides free and low-cost abortions. The notice reads as follows: