The Decline and Fall of Elizabeth Warren

The Trump era has been tough on Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and no one has been tougher on her than President Trump himself, with his references to her as Pocahontas.With the nickname, the president is playing brass-knuckles politics to remind voters of her undocumented claim to Cherokee Indian heritage. To be politically correct, Warren says she is part Native American through her mother's side of the family.Warren says she'll fight back against Trump. I went to speak to Native American leaders, and I made a promise to them, she said in a TV interview. Every time President Trump wants to throw out some kind of racial slur, he wants to try to attack me, I'm going to try to use it as a chance to lift up their stories.That won't petrify Trump. He's clever, relentless, and enjoys verbal brawls. He usually prevails. And he doesn't mind taking gratuitous shots. At a recent rally in Pennsylvania, he advised the news media they'd face low TV ratings if he's not reelected in 2020. Can you imagine covering Bernie or Pocahontas? he said.