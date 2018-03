What do you do with a no-platformer? Apparently, you no-platform them.

Every scuffle looks the same from the outside. First, left-wing students try to shut down right-wing speakers and professors on their campuses. (“No-platforming,” the tactic has been called.) Then, centrist op-ed writers spill bottle after bottle of ink on the subject, joining the right-wingers to tell the left-wing brigade that they’re the ones who should shut up. No one comes off well.