California Progressives Have Their Day in Court

Liberals love the First Amendment's freedom of speech clause. They rightly remember their forerunnersâliberal journalists, civil rights activists, religious and political dissidentsâand venerate the constitutional right that eventually vindicated these brave citizens. Yet it's striking how often today's most flagrant desecrations of free-speech rights are perpetrated not by right-wing rubes in Southern school districts but by highly-educated and allegedly forward-thinking liberal elites.Consider NIFLA v. Becerra, the case that came before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, a pro-life group, brought the suit in response to a California law called the FACT Act. The state law requires pro-life pregnancy centersâorganizations that exist to oppose and mitigate the effects of legalized abortionâto post notices that the state provides free and low-cost abortions. The notice reads as follows: