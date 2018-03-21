California Progressives Have Their Day in Court

Liberals love the First Amendment's freedom of speech clause. They rightly remember their forerunnersâliberal journalists, civil rights activists, religious and political dissidentsâand venerate the constitutional right that eventually vindicated these brave citizens. Yet it's striking how often today's most flagrant desecrations of free-speech rights are perpetrated not by right-wing rubes in Southern school districts but by highly-educated and allegedly forward-thinking liberal elites.Consider NIFLA v. Becerra, the case that came before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, a pro-life group, brought the suit in response to a California law called the FACT Act. The state law requires pro-life pregnancy centersâorganizations that exist to oppose and mitigate the effects of legalized abortionâto post notices that the state provides free and low-cost abortions. The notice reads as follows: