On January 5, 2013, Nicholas Kristof wrote a column in the New York Times about China’s next leader. Kristof has deep connections to the People’s Republic. He covered China for the Times during the Tiananmen Square uprising. He and his wife and sometimes co-author, Sheryl WuDunn, return to the country often. Kristof seemed to be in a position to know what was going on in this tremendously important nation of more than 1 billion people.