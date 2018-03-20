Russia Pursues 'Dark Power.' The West Has No Answer

The nerve agent attack on British soil is a classical who-dunnit from a Cold War spy novel. More interesting than the murky details is the context. According to security expert Mark Galeotti, currently in Moscow, it is part and parcel of Russia's policy of 'dark power'. If you can't be attractive with soft power, and are vulnerable, you better be a fearsome bully. The West is weak and lacks the will to respond. 'In the long term, dark power is dangerous and self-destructive, but in the short term, it seems to work.' Russia is getting away with it.