The Protectionist's Protectionist

This is Peter Navarro's moment. The gadfly economist, whose idÃ©e fixe is America's capitulation to China on trade, joined the Trump administration on Day One, heading up the National Trade Council, a new office created by the new president. But for the first 13 months, Trump did little to advance his promised protectionist agenda, and Navarro had to keep quiet as free traders like Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, the chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), held the reins.But Trump's announcement of new steel and aluminum tariffs on March 1, and Cohn's subsequent resignation, suggest that protectionism's time has come. Navarro, 68, began popping up on cable news, and he made his Sunday political show debut on March 4âappearing on three of them. Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Navarro about the significant opposition from the president's own party to the new tariffs. Donald Trump ran against 16 Republicans. None of those Republicans supported Donald Trump's positions on trade. He beat every one of them, Navarro said, grinning. And then Donald Trump went on to the Democratic opponent who didn't support his positions on trade and he beat them, too.