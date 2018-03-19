Score McCabe's Ouster as a Victory for President Trump

G-man down. And for good reason. President Trump put it succinctly in a tweet yesterday:As the House Intelligence Committee has concluded, there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. As many are now finding out, however, there was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State, adding a #DrainTheSwamp for good measure.The president is right and Andrew McCabe finally ran out of luck Friday night when Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave him his walking papers.