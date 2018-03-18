A Guide for the Gender-Perplexed

I don't know the book acquisition budget of the public library in the town of St. Michaels, a quaint little tourist trap on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. I hope it's large enough to buy several copies of Ryan T. Anderson's new book, When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment. Given the strange new world they've been cast into, the patrons will find it useful.Last week, a U.S. District judge named George L. Russell III declared that the local high school in St. Michaels is violating the rights of a student named Max Brennan, who was born a girl but has decided he is a boy. (Like the parties to the case, judge, defendant, and plaintiff, we'll refer to Max as a boy, for courtesy's sake.) When Max told school authorities about his decision, they did what they could to accommodate him, calling him by his new name and referring to him with masculine pronouns. On Max's behalf, they even subjected school staff to a professional development workshop on the subject of transgender students.