Good News in Foggy Bottom

The conventional wisdom on the firing of Rex Tillerson congealed quickly: He was an ineffective secretary of state who played a crucial role in constraining the president's reckless foreign policy instincts.This is not just logically impossible, it's also wrong. From the earliest days of his tenure, Trump didn't listen to his diplomat in chief. Tillerson was an adviser whose advice was rarely sought and even more rarely followed. His disputes with the president were widely knownâoften because Trump took them publicâand they made it clear that Tillerson couldn't effectively perform the most elemental part of his job: speaking for the president in public at home and in private abroad.This is a problem that Tillerson's successor will not have. In the 15 months he's run the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo accomplished something few thought possible: He earned both the respect of the CIA workforce and the trust of Donald Trump.