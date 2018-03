Warren Is Right to Stand Up to Republican Bullying

Don’t let them push you around, Sen. Warren. Please keep your spit to yourself.

Apparently, DNA tests are the new birth certificates. Because President Trump continues his immature taunting of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by referring to her as “Pocahontas,” his potential 2020 Democratic rival is being asked to take a test to determine whether she is, in fact, descended from Native Americans, as her family lore says.