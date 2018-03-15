Elizabeth Holmes's Fall From Grace Is Complete

In 2015, when Theranos was still said to be worth $9 billion, C.E.O. Elizabeth Holmes, then the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, imparted some words of advice during a commencement speech at Pepperdine University. “Over the entry to one of [our] buildings was a sign that read, ‘Success is not the result of spontaneous combustion—you must set yourself on fire,’” Holmes said, describing the motivating philosophy behind the incredible success of her blood-testing startup. “We code-named our product the Edison because we assumed we’d have to fail 10,000 times to get it to work the ten-thousandth-and-first. And we did. We set ourselves on fire.”