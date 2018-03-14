The Strategy Behind Trump's Trade Doctrine

The Trump doctrine as I see it, and this is based on my conversations with him on this subject, is predicated on the undeniable truism that nations like China and Russia need America far more than we need them. We both benefit from the transaction, but they benefit more than we do. Mr. Trump wants to exploit that American advantage. The idea here is very simple: If you have a really nice restaurant that every one lines up to get into on a Saturday night, a good businessman raises the prices on the menu.