Hillary Reminds America Why She Lost

We're aware that some elected officialsâperhaps more than a fewâregard the average voter with contempt. Such politicians may succeed for a time, but contempt is hard to hide, and they soon find themselves giving talks at ritzy confabs about their regrettably brief time in public life.That's the case with Hillary Clinton. On the strength of the notoriety she'd received as First Lady in the 1990s, she won a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2000 and held it for nine years. But that is about as much of Hillary Clinton as voters could take. She was appointed secretary of State by Barack Obama for no other reason than that she'd come in second in the 2008 primary election; she then went on to lose a general election and now enjoys a successful career as a former presidential candidate and writer of unreadable memoirs.Mrs. Clinton was never a talented politician. Like many another former officeholder, she thought most voters were idiots and often didn't have sense enough to pretend otherwise. She proudly heaped scorn on voters who weren't inclined to back herâher infamous basket of deplorables remark is still shocking to readâand thereby managed to lose an election to a man who did everything in his power to make himself unelectable.