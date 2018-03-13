Breaking Glass Ceiling Doesn't Give Gina Haspel a Pass

(CNN) Donald Trump's elevation of Gina Haspel to director of the CIA is historic: She will be the first woman to lead the agency. While the announcement comes amid the chaos of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's firing and the move of present CIA Director Mike Pompeo to run the State Department, it's important to note that in a nation focused on women's equality, payments to porn stars and a Trump administration that is far behind its predecessors in the promotion of women to top posts, Haspel has broken a glass ceiling.