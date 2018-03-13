Big Banks Still Pose Threat--Both Parties Are Asleep

Ten years after the financial crisis and Great Recession, it is now clear that the 2008 bailouts worked too well — for Wall Street, that is. The Dow Jones industrial average is far above its pre-recession highs. Bank earnings and share prices are setting records. The financial crisis is now just a fading memory. In hindsight, it wasn’t that bad, was it? When asked if we are likely to face another crisis in the near term, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently answered: “Yes . . . Fortunately we got through [the last] one reasonably well.”