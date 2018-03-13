A Tale of Two Women, and Two Eras

Twenty years ago, Monica Lewinsky was pilloried throughout the American media for her affair with Bill Clinton. New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd described her as “a ditsy, predatory White House intern who might have lied under oath for a job at Revlon.” At the New York Observer, distinguished novelists and journalists competed to belittle her. “My dental hygienist pointed out that she had third-stage gum disease,” Erica Jong quipped. Asked what will come of Lewinsky, Nancy Friday said, “She can rent out her mouth.” And stand-up comedians had a field day. “Now the latest news reports say Monica Lewinsky has put on 50 pounds,” Jay Leno wisecracked on The Tonight Show. “Did you see that? Fifty pounds. If this keeps up, she may drop to her knees just from the weight.”