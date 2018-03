From imposing fathers to fierce devotion to unorthodox hairdos, President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un may well have some basis for understanding each other on a personal level. And for all the potential pitfalls of Trump’s agreement to meet Kim coif-to-coif within the next few months, it’s vastly preferable to his previous strategy of dumb insults (“Rocket Man”) and dumber threats (“fire and fury like the world has never seen”).