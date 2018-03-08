Robert Mueller's Russia Probe Just Got a Lot Weirder

Last night, as the White House was dealing with the resignation of Gary Cohn and new allegations in the Stormy Daniels saga, The New York Times published a labyrinthine story centered on a man named George Nader, an adviser to the United Arab Emirates whose involvement with the Trump campaign appears to cast new light on what has been a dark frontier of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Last year, The Washington Post reported on a secret meeting between representatives for the United Arab Emirates, Blackwater founder Erik Prince,and a Russian investor with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on a remote Seychelles island just days before Donald Trump’s inauguration. It was unknown at the time what Prince and the Russian envoy discussed. Sources told the Post that the goal was to open a dialogue with the Russian government outside of traditional diplomatic channels. The U.A.E. reportedly agreed to broker the meeting in hopes of convincing Russia to scale back its relationship with Iran.