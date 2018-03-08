Inside the Parkland Students' Race to Make History

Hours after a young man walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 with an AR-15 rifle, a black duffel bag, and backpack loaded with magazine cartridges, Jaclyn Corin took it upon herself to share the enormity of her experience in the way she knew how. She had spent over three hours captive in the school, and had once even tutored the young man who took 17 peoples’ lives that day. Shortly after staggering home, she turned to social media, where friends were sharing intimate accounts of their horror. Within hours, the #NeverAgain hashtag had become a global phenomenon. “Please pray for my school,” Corin began her Facebook and Instagram posts. She worked up toward a passionate call for strict gun regulation. “We NEED to work together to bring change,” she concluded. “MAKE IT STOP.”