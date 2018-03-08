Farrakhan and the Left

The powerful Jews are my enemy, remarked Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan at his organization's annual Saviours' Day celebration in Chicago on Sunday. That was just one of several choice anti-semitic tropes. Another one, oddly stated in the third person: The FBI has been the worst enemy of black advancement. Can you prove that Farrakhan? You see, the Jews have control over those agencies of government. With the exception of CNN's Jake Tapper, hardly anyone in the mainstream media seemed to notice or care.Farrakhan's anti-Jewish rhetoric is well known and has a long history. In 1984, for instance, he said that Hitler was a very great man; and in 1985, Don't you forget, when it's God who puts you in the ovens, it's forever. What's far less known about Farrakhan is the warmth with which he's embraced by some influential members of the American progressive movement.