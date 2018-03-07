Trump Entertains Economic Suicide to Tick Off 'Globalists'

Last week, to the shock and horror of virtually everyone, Donald Trump announced that “trade wars are good” and that he would be starting one by slapping tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent on steel and aluminum imports. The declaration was distressing for a number of reasons, including 1) that it was only supported by Trump’s craziest advisers; 2) that it will hurt American companies and consumers; and 3) that countries around the globe, including key allies, have already warned they’ll have no choice but to retaliate if their products are included in the tax, which Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested on Friday is a virtual certainty. Even more disturbing? The president seems to have little to no grasp on the actual economics involved.