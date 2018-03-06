Pursuit of Nunberg Hurts Credibility of Mueller Probe

Ed Rogers, Washington Post March 6, 2018

On Monday, breathless reports of former Trump campaign hand Sam Nunberg’s media spasm spread around the country and obsessed political Washington for a few hours. Briefly, Nunberg had been an on-and-off political adviser to Donald Trump, and his role with the Trump campaign came to a complete end in August 2015. His relationship with Trump and the Trump campaign ended badly, but everybody moved on. As I understand it from people who were there at the time, Nunberg never had a defined role, was never in a management capacity and was basically just a gadfly. The only thing that makes Nunberg interesting or significant today is that he is now the focus of some part of the Mueller investigation.

 

