Pursuit of Nunberg Hurts Credibility of Mueller Probe

On Monday, breathless reports of former Trump campaign hand Sam Nunberg’s media spasm spread around the country and obsessed political Washington for a few hours. Briefly, Nunberg had been an on-and-off political adviser to Donald Trump, and his role with the Trump campaign came to a complete end in August 2015. His relationship with Trump and the Trump campaign ended badly, but everybody moved on. As I understand it from people who were there at the time, Nunberg never had a defined role, was never in a management capacity and was basically just a gadfly. The only thing that makes Nunberg interesting or significant today is that he is now the focus of some part of the Mueller investigation.