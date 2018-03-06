NRA Has Held Us Hostage for Too Long

After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida we have seen a community’s grief transformed into a national demand for action. But the Republican majorities in Congress have not even scheduled a hearing, let alone legislative measures to reduce gun violence — while President Trump veers from saying he might be willing to support something to rashly suggesting that arming teachers is the solution. This stone wall of resistance, deception and inaction, even after the most painful tragedies, is all too familiar.