Trump's Chaos Is Becoming America's Chaos

President Donald Trump went rogue in his own White House last week, blindsiding his staff by announcing he would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. His motives apparently had little do with trade policy. NBC News, citing two unnamed officials, reported that “Trump’s decision to launch a potential trade war was born out of anger at other simmering issues and the result of a broken internal process that has failed to deliver him consensus views that represent the best advice of his team.” Those “simmering issues” include the resignation of communications director Hope Hicks, his close confidant; the downgrading of Jared Kushner’s security clearance, which will limit his son-in-law’s ability to advise the president; and the open defiance of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who stood up to Trump’s bullying over the Russia investigation.