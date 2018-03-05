The Devin Nunes You Don't Know

Jim Geraghty, National Review March 5, 2018

The Devin Nunes You Don't Know
FNC

The odds are good that until recently you had barely heard of House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes. By congressional standards, he was obscure; last month, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer kept mispronouncing Nunes’s surname. (It is NEW-nes, not NOON-yez.) The tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump catapulted the once-little-known congressman into the harshest glares of the Washington spotlight, and his critics contend that he’s comically underqualified for his role and the moment.

