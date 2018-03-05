The Devin Nunes You Don't Know

The odds are good that until recently you had barely heard of House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes. By congressional standards, he was obscure; last month, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer kept mispronouncing Nunes’s surname. (It is NEW-nes, not NOON-yez.) The tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump catapulted the once-little-known congressman into the harshest glares of the Washington spotlight, and his critics contend that he’s comically underqualified for his role and the moment.