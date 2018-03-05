The Coming Trump Landslide

I know Donny Deutsch only too well. A stereotypical, spoiled, lucky sperm club, New York liberal. CNBC had two fair-haired boys they were grooming to be the stars of their network in the early 2000s: Deutsch and Wayne Allyn Root.

CNBC gave Donny his own show. They made the decision to give me two TV shows to host. My lawyer was on the phone with CNBC’s legal department finalizing my contract when my phone rang. It was the vice president of CNBC telling me the deal was canceled. She explained CEO Jeffrey Zucker of the NBC parent company had overruled CNBC’s executives because he didn’t want my views to air on the network.