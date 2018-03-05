MAGA's Hall of Mirrors

The President of the United States has resumed his preferred pastime: screaming into the Internet. The target of Donald Trump’s ire this time was his supposedly “embattled” attorney general, Jeff Sessions. For deferring to the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office regarding alleged FISA abuse, Trump called his appointee’s conduct “disgraceful.” With the theatrical zeal of any absolutist movement, Trump’s keenest supporters were quick to condemn this new Bukharin in their ranks.