All the News That's Fit for Our Readers' Sensitivities

Quinn Norton is an engaging, funny, and stylish writer on technology and the odd communities that inhabit our digital world and make it so scary. She is also, to quote her own description, a bisexual anarchist pacifist, prison abolitionist, & vegetarian. Currently I'm fretting about fair trade standards and ethical food. What's not to like?Obviously that's the question editors at the New York Times asked themselves not long ago, and they arrived at the same answer Edwin Starr reached when he wondered what war was good for: absolutely nothing. Earlier this month they decided to offer her a job on the paper's editorial board. She decided to accept the job, thereby touching off a revolt from Times readers that resulted in her firing. It was six hours between the moment the Times announced her new job and the moment the Times let her goâin Internet time, roughly the equivalent of the Hundred Years' War, except with more acrimony. The ejection of a slightly unconventional leftist from the opinion pages is the latest in a series of incidents that might give pause to the Times's less excitable readers.