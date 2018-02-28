Democrats: Living and Dying by Identity Politics

Since the issue was first raised during her 2012 Senate election campaign, Senator Elizabeth Warren has acted as if questions about her past claims of Native American ancestry were simply racist. Her assumption was that the more President Donald Trump called her “Pocahontas,” the better it was for her, since his insults are a badge of honor on the left. But as she prepares for what looks like a run at the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, it turns out the man in the White House is not the only one who thinks there’s something fishy about Warren’s attempt to brush off criticism of her fibs.