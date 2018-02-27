Michael Wolff Is Crumbling Before Our Eyes

Author Michael Wolff so thoroughly enjoyed bringing the accountability to President Trump. In round after round of interviews following the early January release of his book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” the longtime New York journalist would happily expand upon the book’s themes: that aides to President Trump unanimously agreed that he was unfit for the office; that Trump and his top aides never expected to win; that the White House was riven by a paralyzing factionalism.