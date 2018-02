By letter to Susan Rice dated February 8, 2018, Senators Grassley and Graham posed 12 numbered questions. I posted the Graham/Grassley letter in 'Rice papers the file.' By letter dated February 23, 2018, attorney Kathryn Ruemmler has now responded to the Grassley Graham letter. I posted Ruemmler's letter nearby this morning in 'Susan Rice responds, sort of.' Let's take an inventory. I have italicized my accounting below, subject to further