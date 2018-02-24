There's Been a Switch--Dems Are Now the Stupid Party

For decades, Republicans have been stuck with the epithet the stupid party, and they've often deserved it. But there's been a switch in the Trump era. Democrats now are the stupid party.They've adopted several of the foolhardy habits of Republicansâfor instance, the government shutdown. It's an act of political masochism. History is consistent on this. Those who shut Washington down fail to achieve their goals.Despite this losing streak, Democrats decided on a shutdown to force President Trump and congressional Republicans to let immigrant dreamers stay in this country. The shutdown featured hours of Democratic handwringing.It flopped, as every Republican shutdown had. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, called it off after a single day, upon realizing its chances of succeeding were zilch. Pro-shutdown Democrats wanted to hang on and picketed Schumer's residence.